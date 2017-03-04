Nintendo's new game console is a fast, competent piece of hardware without enough software

It’s a big moment for Nintendo.

On Friday, March 3, the Japanese video game giant is launching its new game console: the Nintendo Switch. It’s the company’s first new console since 2012’s Wii U — a console most well-known for being Nintendo’s worst-selling of all time.

It’s not quite a make-or-break moment for Nintendo, but it’s not far off. The company could sure use a hit.

Nintendo The Nintendo Switch is a home console (left) and a portable console (right), all-in-one.

With the Switch, Nintendo has the foundations of a great game console.

Across the past week, I’ve spent dozens of hours with the console — at home on my TV, and out in the world as a portable system. I can happily report that, in my experience, it’s a speedy, modern piece of hardware that’s well-worth its $US300 price tag. In the same breath, a warning: the Nintendo Switch is woefully underserved by software.

This is the duality of the Switch in March 2017, at launch. It’s a console worth owning, but you should probably wait a few months to buy one.

You simply slide the tablet into the Switch Dock and it's on your TV. Nintendo Forgive the graphic example, but this is from Nintendo's own advertisement. Also, let's be real: This is how you're going to use the Nintendo Switch as a portable console. Switching between TV mode and handheld mode works exactly as advertised -- it's simple, intuitive, and brilliant. Being able to pause a game on my TV, snag the Switch out of the Dock, and keep playing is a convenience I didn't think I needed. Turns out it's a tremendously nice bonus. I've been playing 'The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild' on my morning commute, picking up where I left off on my TV the night before, and it's a real delight. Also, if we're being honest, being able to bring the Switch to the bathroom is something that millions of people are going to embrace. Kinda gross? Maybe. Logical? Certainly. In a world where everyone has a supercomputer with a high-definition touchscreen in their pocket, the Nintendo Switch feels modern. It's fast, pretty, and well-built. Nintendo This is the Nintendo Switch in its Dock, connected to a TV. The Dock comes with the console. Despite Nintendo's occasional missteps with hardware, the Switch is a strong step forward into modernity. The Switch itself -- the tablet -- has a bright, vibrant touchscreen. A rail along each side makes it easy for the gamepads to slide in, and detaching them is just as simple (with a small button on each). Using the console's operating system is just as simple, quick, and intuitive. It uses a basic tile system for games -- all your games are right in front of you, in large colourful tiles. Jumping into your photo album of screenshots from games, for instance, is incredibly quick, as is jumping back out. Most impressively, the console turns on and shuts off as fast as an iPad or a MacBook. This might sound like a no-brainer, but it's a revelation compared to the Xbox One and PlayStation 4. It's a tremendous delight being able to turn on the Switch and jump into a game in under 20 seconds. The console turns on faster than my TV can. The one misstep, from a hardware perspective, is the mediocre gamepad included with the Switch. Nintendo You can disconnect each side of the gamepad and hold them as two distinct controllers (operating as one), or you can slide them into the device seen above. To speak about the Nintendo Switch's 'gamepad' is a misnomer. There are really two gamepads, called 'Joy-Con.' The Joy-Con are actually excellent. They're well-built, responsive, and easy to use. Most of the time I spent using them distinctly, disconnected from the gamepad-style shell that Nintendo includes with the Switch. I recommend you do the same. As seen above, though, there is a more standard-style gamepad as well. The idea is that you slide each of the two Joy-Con gamepads into a holder, called the Joy-Con Grip, and it becomes a more traditional gamepad. Does anything about that gamepad above look 'traditional' to you? To me, it looks like a square with buttons on it, and two little handles attached on each side. As it turns out, it feels that way too. It's uncomfortable to use, and slippery to hold, and it can't even charge the Joy-Cons. It's not an outright bad gamepad when the Joy-Con are attached to the Grip, but it's far from good. Do yourself a favour and keep the Joy-Con detached, or shell out $US70 for a Pro controller (a genuinely traditional-style gamepad, along the lines of the PlayStation 4 controller). The Switch's big launch game, 'The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild,' is outrageously good. Nintendo Don't consider this a full review, because it isn't intended as such, but the first game for Nintendo's new console is one of Nintendo's best games in years. I'm only technically allowed to tell you about my first five hours with 'Breath of the Wild' -- those five hours were phenomenal. I can't tell you yet if the 20-plus hours I've played beyond that are as good, better, or worse, but rest assured you've made the right choice in buying it as a launch game. You are in for a treat. Now, the one massive caveat: There are very few things to do on the Nintendo Switch right now. Nintendo Apprehensive Mario is apprehensive. Nintendo's new console may be fast, and it may be decently priced at just $US300, and it may have a brand new, massive, excellent 'Zelda' game as a launch title, but it has some tremendous limitations. The gorgeous 'Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild' is the only marquee launch title on the Switch. It's the only major game launching with the console on March 3, the only game you'll 'need' to play for many months. No equivocations, no caveats -- the games lineup for the Switch is remarkably light. Things improve as the year goes on: -An updated 'Mario Kart 8' arrives in April. -A new 'Splatoon' game is planned for the summer. -A new, 3D 'Super Mario' game is planned for 'holiday 2017.' That's pretty much it (at least so far). The Switch isn't about to replace your iPad. It can't play or stream videos, music, or browse the web. Nintendo Here's hoping this guy is interested in playing games for his entire flight, because the Switch doesn't do anything else. The Switch is a game console and nothing else. It won't play Netflix, or stream Spotify, or even play Blu-ray discs. This is a game console aimed at folks who already have those problems solved, and simply want a means to play Nintendo's biggest games. At least that seems to be the case thus far -- Nintendo says it has no plans to bring any of that stuff to the Switch. Moreover, ahead of launch, the console doesn't even have a digital storefront (Nintendo's 'eShop'). I've been able to play games on the Switch and do nothing else. To that end, it's very capable and very limited. Between the extremely slim lineup of games at launch, and the total lack of any other functionality, it's hard to suggest buying the Nintendo Switch at launch on March 3. Nintendo No major third-party games -- like the new 'Mass Effect,' for instance -- are heading to the Switch. The console itself doesn't do anything that other, less expensive game consoles can't do. The Xbox One and PlayStation 4 cost less, are more powerful, and have massive libraries of excellent games. Aside from the Switch's main gimmick -- turning into a portable console -- and Nintendo's first-party game lineup, there's no standout sell point for the Switch. It is, in essence, a very expensive 'Zelda' machine. That may be enough to sell the most hardcore 'Legend of Zelda' fans, but it's far from mainstream appeal. The question quickly becomes, 'Do I want to pay nearly $US400 to play a single game?' The answer for me -- and many others I'd bet -- is no, no I do not. By holiday 2017, there will be many more reasons to buy a Switch. Consider waiting! Nintendo This feels like a 'soft launch' for the Nintendo Switch, where early adopters and the most dedicated Nintendo loyalists are being catered to but the mainstream consumer should still wait and see what happens. The new 'Legend of Zelda' game is enough to satiate longtime fans, but it's a tremendously difficult game that could turn off more casual gamers. The lack of stuff like Nintendo's long-running Virtual Console, a service full of Nintendo's most popular classic games, speaks to that 'soft launch' -- there isn't even a paid online service on the Switch yet (it's planned for launch in 'fall 2017'). If you're a huge 'Zelda' fan who's been playing Nintendo games your whole life, the Switch is worth buying right now. For everyone else, wait six months -- by then, you'll have a new 'Mario Kart' game, a digital storefront for buying games, and maybe even a price drop.

