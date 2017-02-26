Here's everything we know about Nintendo's new $470 console coming this week, the Switch

Nintendo

Top, far left: One example Nintendo gives of how the Switch can be used is in the car. In this instance, someone has purchased a Switch mount then detached the Joy-Cons to use as two individual gamepads. If they look tiny, that's because they're hilariously tiny. While it looks like a lot of fun to play a new 'Mario Kart' game in a car, we're betting most folks will either play alone or wait until they get home, where there are normal-sized gamepads.

Top, middle: Here's a closer look at the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller. It's a pretty standard gamepad. It's unclear whether you can use it without the Switch dock. Could one of the 'Mario Kart' contestants above be using one instead of the tiny gamepads in the example? Perhaps, but who wants to carry a gamepad everywhere?

Top, far right: Nintendo smartly built a kickstand into the read of the Switch tablet. The company envisions this being used for multiplayer gaming and in-flight gameplay -- we envision it as an easy way to watch a movie on the Switch. Nintendo hasn't confirmed Switch is a multimedia device, but we'd be shocked if it weren't capable of as much.

Bottom, far left: As seen here, the Joy-Con Grip comes together via slidable attachments. Each Joy-Con gets attached to the Grip by sliding it on. We're eager to see how this works in practice -- the last thing anyone wants is a bunch of hardware rattling around in a bag.

Bottom, middle: Though Nintendo Switch has an online infrastructure for multiplayer gaming, you can play with friends locally, wirelessly. This kind of local multiplayer is a standard on Nintendo's handheld consoles, so it's a no-brainer to bring it to the Switch. Nintendo says up to eight people can play together as such.

Bottom, far right: When you're done living life out loud and playing games outside, simply plop the Switch tablet into the Switch dock and it instantly becomes a home console. You can even leave the Joy-Con attached to the tablet and use the Pro controller.