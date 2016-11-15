RUMOUR: Nintendo's next game console will start around $250

Nintendo has always tried to keep the prices of its game consoles fairly low. According to new rumours, the upcoming Nintendo Switch console should fall in line with that philosophy.

Laura Kate Dale of Let’s Play Video Games has been rock solid in her reporting about the Switch. Now, her sources say UK-based retailer GAME will sell the most basic console package for £199.99, or roughly $250 USD.

Nintendo With Switch, you can play big games like ‘Skyrim’ at home or on the go.

A deluxe version of the console with more internal storage space and a packed-in game will reportedly sell for £249.99. That would roughly convert to $300 USD.

That pricing structure, if it turns out to be true, would put Switch right in line with the base models of PS4 and Xbox One on store shelves right now. Perhaps most notably, it would be cheaper than the Wii U, which launched at $300 for the basic model and $350 for the deluxe edition.

In case you’re out of the loop, Nintendo Switch is the next major game console from the long-running gaming company. It’s essentially a powerful handheld tablet that can display games on your TV when placed into a “docking station.”

In other words, you can play big, console-style games such as “Skyrim” or “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild” either on your TV or on the go. It won’t be quite as powerful as the PS4 or Xbox One, but since it can be played in two different ways, it makes sense for the price to be comparable.

None of this is official until Nintendo tells us more. The company is hosting an event in Tokyo on January 12 to reveal more information about Switch’s games and, presumably, price. That event will be streamed worldwide.

To see Nintendo Switch in action, watch the trailer below:

