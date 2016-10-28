Nintendo will fully unveil its new game console at a January 2017 event

Nintendo The somewhat terrifying image of Super Mario that Nintendo used to tease its big Nintendo Switch reveal.

Nintendo’s new console is just a few months away: The Nintendo Switch launches in March 2017. That much we know.

But there’s still a ton of information we don’t know have:

How much does it cost?

What day does it launch?

What games will be available at launch?

What do you get in the box?

Nintendo isn’t saying just yet, but the Japanese game company is saying when we’ll find out: January 12, 2017. That’s the date of “Presentation 2017,” a Nintendo event that aims to provide much more information about the upcoming console.

But don’t get too excited just yet: Unless you live in or near Tokyo, Japan, and are invited by Nintendo, this event will be little more than an online live-streamed video.

That said, Nintendo’s outright stating what we’ll learn at the event: “The presentation will include the launch date and pricing for Nintendo Switch, as well as a look at the lineup of games currently in development,” a Nintendo press release about the event states.

If you’re not in Tokyo (like us), Nintendo says there will be public opportunities in the US and Europe to try out Nintendo Switch ahead of its launch in March.

Even before the event, we still know a decent amount about the Nintendo Switch:

It’s a home console/handheld console hybrid. Play it at home and on-the-go.

Games for Nintendo Switch resemble SD flash memory cards (rather than discs).

It’s played using a standard gamepad rather than a distinct control method (like the Wii’s motion controller and the Wii U’s touchscreen tablet).

There’s a new “Super Mario” game, a new “Mario Kart” game, a new “Legend of Zelda” game, and a few third-party games — all heading to the Nintendo Switch.

It’s scheduled to launch in March 2017.

And we can do some strong guessing based on Nintendo’s history — no Nintendo console has ever launched at over $400. It stands to reason that the Nintendo Switch will fall into the same pricing sweet spot that most Nintendo consoles do: between $250 to $350. Nintendo aims broad with its game systems, and keeping the price reasonably low is a crucial factor in doing that.

As for a release date, your guess is as good as ours. Let’s go with March 24! It’s a Friday, and 24 is a nice round number.

