Nintendo quietly made a major change to how its online service works after adding 20 new Super Nintendo games this week

Nintendo’s wildly popular Switch console has a killer deal for fans of classic NES and Super NES games: For $US20 a year, you get access to over 60 games from both classic consoles.

A trademark of the service, which launched in September 2018, was monthly additions to the library of classic games.

But this week, Nintendo quietly changed that policy: New games will be added, but Nintendo will no longer stick to a monthly schedule.

Nintendo made a major announcement this week: Super Nintendo games are finally part of the Netflix-like classic-game subscription service offered on the Nintendo Switch.

They don’t add any cost to the $US20-a-year service, and a whopping 20 games were added in an instant on Thursday – over 60 NES and SNES games are now part of the Nintendo Switch Online service.

But alongside that major addition came a major change.



Since launching in September 2018, Nintendo Switch Online has added several new NES games each month. As of this month, that’s ending.

“More NES games will be added in the future, but those releases will not adhere to a regular schedule,” a Nintendo representative told Business Insider in an email this week.

Unfortunately, the same thing applies to Super Nintendo games. “More Super NES games will be added after launch, but those releases will not adhere to a regular schedule,” the representative said.

The rep also said to “look forward to future announcements” about new NES/SNES games coming to the Nintendo Switch Online service.

