SWITCH: Nintendo's new console is mobile

As you may or may not have heard, there’s a new game console from Nintendo on the horizon. The Nintendo Switch is a unique piece of hardware that doubles as both a home gaming console and a handheld machine.

However, just because it can be played on the go doesn’t mean you should throw away your 3DS, phone or tablet. Nintendo told Polygon shortly after the Switch announcement that this is a successor to the Wii U, not the 3DS.

“Nintendo Switch is a home gaming system first and foremost,” the company said. “We have made no announcement regarding the future of Nintendo 3DS.”

This shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone. The Wii U has been an indisputable failure for Nintendo, and it was time for the legendary gaming company to hit reset on their home console operation.

The 3DS, meanwhile, has done quite well for itself. With a solid lineup of upcoming games (including “Pokemon Sun & Moon”), it can sustain itself for some time.

It’s worth noting, though, that Nintendo said the original Nintendo DS wasn’t meant as a replacement for the GameBoy Advance when the DS launched all the way back in 2004. It didn’t take long for the DS to become Nintendo’s biggest hardware hit ever and render the GBA obsolete.

As for mobile gaming, Nintendo clearly plans for the Switch to coexist with it rather than compete with it. Nintendo didn’t directly make “Pokémon Go,” but the company had a hand in marketing the game. Meanwhile, “Super Mario Run,” which Nintendo did make, is going to print money on the iPhone later this year.

There are also upcoming iPhone games planned in the “Animal Crossing” and “Fire Emblem” Nintendo franchises (they will likely arrive on Android later, too).

The Switch may not be intended to replace the 3DS right away, but given its ability to play console-quality games away from a TV, it feels like it’s only a matter of time. At some point, it’s going to make more sense for developers to make popular 3DS games like “Pokémon” and “Monster Hunter” for the Switch instead.

