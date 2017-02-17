A leaked video allegedly shows the new Nintendo Switch console

A member of gaming forum NeoGAF has shared what he/she claims to be a video of the new Nintendo Switch gaming console in action.

The console is not due to be released until March 3.

In the video, which you can watch in full below, the user films the set-up process on the alleged gaming device.

The video has generated almost 1.7 million views and has been picked up by tech and gaming sites technobullalo, IGN, and BGR.

The Nintendo Switch, priced at £279.00, is a home console/portable console hybrid which you can play at home or on the go.

Nintendo offered Business Insider’s Ben Gilbert a chance to try the system at a January 13 press event in New York City — here are his thoughts on the experience.



