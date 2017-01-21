5 innovations Nintendo packed into its new game controllers for the Switch console

On Thursday night, Nintendo revealed more details about its new Switch console, but also highlighted some cool new features in the new Joy-Con (short for joystick controllers), which Nintendo says “make new kinds of gaming possible.”
New innovations we saw during Nintendo's launch event on Thursday include the Joy-Con remotes' strap, which attaches easily to the each remote, and the slide includes an extension for the remote's R and L shoulder buttons.
The new Joy-Con remotes have Nintendo's 'HD Rumble' vibration, which the company claims will be accurate enough to replicate precise sensations, like individual ice cubes in a glass.
'HD Rumble' is reminiscent to the 'Rumble Pak' gamepad accessory for the Nintendo 64 gamepad.
The right Joy-Con remote has an infra-red (IR) sensor that can recognise shapes, motions, and distance in front of it.
This motion-sensing ability is key for some games. Almost every mini-game in Nintendo Switch's new '1-2 Switch' game turns the Joy-Con into a virtual tool, like a Ping Pong paddle, baseball bat, magic wand, air guitar, quick-draw gun, sword, or whatever else Nintendo dreams up to pit players against each other.
The Joy-Con remotes can also simply be extensions of your hands for games, like 'Milk,' where you milk a virtual cow...
A new Nintendo game called 'Arms' will also leverage the Joy-Con's sensors, where gestures and slight motions control a crazy boxing match with extendable arm-weapons.
As we saw earlier last year, the Nintendo Switch's remote acts as a single controller with the Joy-Con Grip Controller. The new game 'Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild' actually recommends players use both Joy-Cons attached to the Grip controller.
You can rip the Joy-Con off the Grip and attach them to the Switch's removable tablet to turn it into a handheld.
