Nintendo has a new game console called 'Switch' -- here's how its past consoles have fared

Nintendo has a new gaming console. It’s called the Switch, and true to its name, it can alternate between a device you play on your TV and a device you play on the road. While we have few details on how much it will cost, how well it will perform, and what games it will launch with, it’s already making the gaming world very excited.

That’s good for Nintendo, since, as this chart from Statista shows, the company’s latest consoles haven’t done so hot. The most recent Wii U has long been a bomb, and while the current 3DS handheld has been fine, it hasn’t driven the kind of sales as the DS before it.

So far, the Switch looks to be avoiding the mistakes of the predecessor, whose tablet controller always felt a bit half-baked, and whose name often confused everyday consumers. Whether or not that will help it approach the success of the Wii, though, is a question we won’t begin to know until next March, when the console becomes available.

