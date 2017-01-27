Nintendo just revealed the real reason to buy its new game console

Pretend all you like: You’ve almost certainly used your phone will sitting on a toilet. Let’s just be honest, folks.

And if we’re being completely honest, let’s take that logic a step further: You’ve probably spent some of that toilet-based phone time playing games. Maybe it was “Angry Birds” a few years back? Or “Flappy Bird”? Or perhaps “Super Mario Run”?

Starting in March, Nintendo’s new console will enable you to play a full-on “Mario Kart” game while sitting on the porcelain throne:

That’s “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe,” an updated version of the Wii U game. More importantly: Yes, that’s a real Nintendo Switch advertisement prominently featuring a man playing a game while defecating.

Here’s the actual ad:

The commercial comes from Nintendo’s European arm (hence the bidet), which is headquartered in Germany. And this isn’t some aside in a bigger commercial for the Switch, which launches on March 3 for $299 — this is the very first thing shown in a new commercial for the forthcoming console.

Nintendo You can tell this is Europe because he’s got button-fly jeans and there’s a bidet.

Talk about brutal honesty.

The gimmick with the Switch, if you hadn’t already guessed, is that it can be taken on-the-go (wherever that may be, including the bathroom). That doesn’t mean it’s a dedicated portable game console — it’s a home console that can be turned into a handheld.

Put more simply, the Nintendo Switch is a tablet game console that can be played on a television at home or as a portable game system.

Nintendo Left: Nintendo Switch at home Right: Nintendo Switch on-the-go

And while much of Nintendo’s advertising for the console thus far has people using it, say, while sitting in aeroplanes, the latest ad from Nintendo’s German arm is a bit more realistic with how people will play the Switch in portable form: while sitting on the toilet.

What a time to be alive.



