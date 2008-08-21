Nintendo Sued To Stop Importing Wii To U.S.

Nintendo’s already been on the short end of one patent infringement suit for of its Wii game controllers — but that one only cost the company $21 million. Its latest suit, filed by Rockville, Md.-based Hillcrest Labs, could have a more severe outcome: If things go Hillcrest’s way, Nintendo might have to stop importing the bestselling Wii to America.



Hillcrest claims that Nintendo is infringing on four patents it owns – three of which are related to the Wii’s motion-sensitive controller, and the fourth related to graphical interfaces that are displayed on a TV screen.

Who’s Hillcrest? The company behind “The Loop,” a Wii-like remote control that they’ve been trying to get consumer electronics companies to licence — very popular at trade shows, but not something you’ll find in anyone’s living room yet.

The company holds 29 patents in this area worldwide, and says it’s filled for more than 100 related patents. The first product to come out using their technology is the $150 Logitech Air floating mouse; the company promises its tech will also be offered in a home entertainment system later this year.

