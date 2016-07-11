Nintendo shares go parabolic as Pokémon Go takes over the world

Pokémon Go is taking over the world.

This is good for Nintendo.

And in early trading in Tokyo on Monday, shares of Nintendo went absolutely parabolic, rising as much as 23%. Shares of Nintendo rose about 10% on Friday.

According to Bloomberg’s David Ingles in Hong Kong, this is the best one-day move for the stock since 1983.

Pokémon Go is a new app from Nintendo that uses your phone’s GPS to create a augmented reality world you traverse to catch Pokémon.

This has lead to weird things happening to people in the real world trying to catch characters in a fake one.

Also possibly illegal things.

