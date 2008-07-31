Nintendo Still Riding Wii Wave, Crushing Estimates

Have you bought a Wii yet? If you haven’t, stop resisting and give up now. It’s inevitable, apparently: Nintendo says sales of the its newish game system jumped 50% in the last quarter, and 74% in the U.S, which helped the company earn $1 billion on sales of $3.9 billion. Those are jumps of 34% and 24%, respectively.



Meanwhile, our scepticism about the game maker’s Wii Fit title, which we thought had “soon-to-be-forgotten novelty” written all over it, seems, um, unfounded. Nintendo sold 3.42 million copies of the game in the last 3 months, and another 6.42 million “Mario Kart Wii” games.

