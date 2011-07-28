Nintendo Slashes Price Of 3DS To $169.99, Offers Free Games To Current Owners

Today, Nintendo announced plans to dramatically cut the price of its 3DS system from $249.99 to $169.99. The new price goes into effect August 12.



This comes after a disappointing launch, where the company revealed it had not sold the anticipated number of units.

As for current 3DS owners, the publisher doesn’t want them to feel cheated, and put in place an aggressive “Thank You” program that’ll reward those players with 20 free games.

To qualify, gamers must connect to the 3DS eShop via wireless broadband connection now until 11:59PM Eastern Time August 11, the day before the system’s price drop.

Doing this automatically makes them “Nintendo 3DS Ambassadors” and eligible for this content, which contains two elements.

From Nintendo:

Starting Sept. 1, Nintendo 3DS Ambassadors will be able to download 10 NES Virtual Console games at no charge and before they are available in the Nintendo eShop to the general public. These games, including Super Mario Bros., Donkey Kong Jr., Balloon Fight, Ice Climber and The Legend of Zelda, are slated to become paid downloadable games, but Ambassadors get them early for free. Once the paid versions of the games are posted to the Nintendo eShop later in the year, the updated versions will be available to Ambassadors for download at no cost.

By the end of 2011, Nintendo will provide Ambassadors with 10 Game Boy Advance Virtual Console games. These include games like Yoshi’s Island: Super Mario Advance 3, Mario Kart: Super Circuit, Metroid Fusion, WarioWare, Inc.: Mega Microgame$ and Mario vs. Donkey Kong. These games will be available exclusively to Ambassadors, and Nintendo currently has no plans to make these 10 games available to the general public on the Nintendo 3DS in the future.

All of this makes 3DS much more attractive, especially with Sony’s PlayStation Vita on the way. This also confirms Game Boy Advance support in some fashion.

We’ll have more info in the coming weeks.

