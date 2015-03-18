Nintendo is skyrocketing

Nintendo shares were up about 23% Tuesday following an announcement from the company that it would start making games for mobile devices.

Until now, Nintendo has refused to bring its games to platforms outside its own consoles. It partnered with a Japanese mobile gaming company called DeNA to start developing new smartphone and tablet games featuring Nintendo characters.

