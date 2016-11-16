Nintendo shares jump on a release date for Super Mario's first mobile game

Shigeru Miyamoto, creative fellow at Nintendo and creator of Super Mario. Stephen Lam/Getty Images

Shares in Nintendo jumped after the company announced an iPhone and iPad version of Super Mario Run, the first mobile version of the popular game.

A short time ago, the shares were up 2.9% to 25,590 Japanese yen.

The mobile game is being released in 151 countries and regions from December 15. Super Mario Run can be downloaded from the App Store at no cost, and players can try elements of the game’s three modes without charge.

Once the game has been downloaded, a one-time payment of $US9.99 will give unlimited access to each of the three modes in the release.

Here’s Super Mario Run in action:

“The wait is almost over for a Super Mario game that can be played on mobile devices,” says Doug Bowser, Nintendo of America’s senior vice president of sales and marketing.

“Developed under the direction of Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto, Super Mario Run brings a new take on the series’ beloved action-platforming gameplay to iPhone and iPad for the first time.”

In the game, Mario runs forward on his own, but relies on the tap of a single finger to jump over obstacles, avoid enemies, pull off stylish moves, collect coins and reach the flagpole.

