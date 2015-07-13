Nintendo shares have been rattled by the death of the company's long-time president

Kim White/Nintendo of America via Getty Images

Shares in Japanese gaming giant Nintendo have been rattled this morning following news that long-time company president Satoru Iwata passed away over the weekend.

“Nintendo Co., Ltd. deeply regrets to announce that President Satoru Iwata passed away on July 11, 2015 due to a bile duct growth,” the company said in a statement released earlier today.

Having rallied by as much as 4.5% in early trade, shares in the company have subsequently fallen back to flat. At one point they had been down as much as 0.87%.

