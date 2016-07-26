Nintendo shares fall again on weak Pokémon Go revenue prospects

Lam Yik Fei/Getty Images

Nintendo shares fell again today with investors disappointed at the immediate revenue prospects from Pokémon Go.

The share price fell more than 18% yesterday after the Japanese company said it had already factored in Pokémon Go benefits into full year forecasts released in April.

A short time ago, the shares were trading at 22,345 yen, down 875 or 3.77%.

A week ago, Nintendo shares had almost doubled to $US42 billion since the game was released on July 6, first in Australia and then the rest of the world.

However, the shares started to slide as analysts questioned whether the earnings potential matched the market capitalisation.

Nintendo has clarified its ownership rights after the US-based company Niantic, the developer of the game, launched the digital monster hunting smartphone app in Japan on Friday.

The Pokémon Company, in which Nintendo has 32% of the voting power, is getting a licensing fee as well as compensation for collaboration in the development and operations of the app.

Nintendo is due to post earnings for the first quarter tomorrow. The company is forecasting full year profit of 35 billion yen ($A440 million), more than double last year’s 16.5 billion yen ($A210 million).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.