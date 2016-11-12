The 'Pokémon Go' hype has faded, but things are looking up for Nintendo

It’s been a rough couple of years for Nintendo. Its Wii U home console has utterly tanked, and its 3DS handheld, while still popular, hasn’t reached the heights of the DS before it. Though the Japanese gaming giant has a legendary history, PlayStation and Xbox have simply become more relevant today.

Over the past few months, though, it’s started to turn things around. The uptick started with “Pokémon Go” — even though Nintendo had nothing to do with that mobile game, it was such a phenomenon that the company’s mere proximity to the Pokémon name sent its shares skyrocketing.

Those shares took a sharp dip once the market woke up, but as this chart from Statista shows, Nintendo has managed to keep a good level of momentum going. Between the surprise introduction of Mario on the iPhone, the insanely anticipated reveal of its upcoming Nintendo Switch console, and the launch of its retro NES Classic mini-console (which appears to be in high demand), Nintendo’s stock price has stayed well above where it was earlier this year — even as the “Pokémon Go” craze has subsided.

