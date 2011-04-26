Nintendo Seeking 'New Approach' To Consoles With Wii 2

By James Brightman



Nintendo today confirmed, as part of its fiscal results showing a 66% drop in profits, that a Wii successor system will be unveiled at this year’s E3 in June. The new console hasn’t been given an official name, but Nintendo did say it’ll launch in 2012. The world will have to wait until E3 to get full details, but Nintendo is already promising a “new approach.”

“We would like to propose a new approach to home video game consoles” with the Wii successor, Nintendo President Satoru Iwata commented to Bloomberg. “It’s difficult to make 3-D images a key feature, because 3-D televisions haven’t obtained wide acceptance yet.”

Stereoscopic 3-D gaming is something that Sony’s been pushing hard within its electronics business, including PS3, but we wouldn’t expect Nintendo to merely focus on 3-D and vastly improved graphics (even though Wii 2 is rumoured to be more powerful than PS3). The company is going to want to move the needle in a very unique way, just as they did with Wii. What that new approach entails is anybody’s guess, but Nintendo always seems to have an ace up its sleeve. We can’t wait to see what it is.

