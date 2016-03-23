Nintendo says it isn't killing the Wii U

Just one day after the Japanese newspaper Nikkei said Nintendo would stop making its Wii U gaming console later this year, Nintendo has made a statement denying the report.

Nintendo issued its statement to a Japanese website called IT Media, though we first saw this news on Kotaku.

The company said the Nikkei article is “not an announcement from the company” and that “[Nintendo] plans to continue production next fiscal year and beyond.”

The original Nikkei article said Nintendo would halt production on Wii U consoles by the end of the year, even though Wii U games would continue to be developed. The newspaper said that companies making some parts for the Wii U have already stopped making those components.

It’s important to note that Nintendo has a track record for denying reports and later making announcements that would prove those earlier reports correct. That said, Nikkei has a solid track record with its reports on the gaming industry, but its “solid” track record isn’t perfect by any means. There have been some mistaken reports in the past, especially with regards to rumoured gaming consoles.

That said, we’re tempted to believe Nikkei’s report.

The writing’s on the wall for the Wii U. It’s currently the worst-selling console in Nintendo’s storied history, with sales roughly one-tenth that of its predecessor, the Wii, and only about half the sales of the Nintendo Gamecube, the company’s second-worst selling console.

It would also make sense to stop making the Wii U as the company is reportedly going to release a brand new game console later this year. Right now we only know the console as the “NX,” but there is a chance it could play both Wii and Wii U games, which would effectively make the Wii U hardware obsolete.

We expect to learn more in the coming months, especially as E3 approaches. The world’s biggest gaming convention would be a great place to make an announcement about a new console, assuming there is one in the works. Hopefully by then we’ll have a better idea of where the Wii U stands. If you’re considering buying a Wii U for yourself or your kids, we’d recommend waiting a few months until Nintendo takes the stage at E3 in June.

