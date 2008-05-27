Nintendo’s Wii Genius: A Rock Star Who Doesn't Act Like One

Nintendo’s Wii Fit game went on sale last week, and is likely to be one of the year’s best-selling titles. The best-selling game, of course, will be Grand Theft Auto IV (TTWO). The titles couldn’t be more different: GTA IV lets you steal and kill your way across a fictional New York City; Wii Fit will let you do yoga.



Not surprisingly, the differences are reflected in their creators, too: GTA IV is the work of Sam and Dan Houser. Sam was described recently in the WSJ as a sort of hipster evil genius. The Wii Fit and the rest of Nintendo’s games spring from the mind of Shigeru Miyamoto, a Nintendo exec the NYT describes as “preternaturally cherubic.”

More fodder for the compare and contrast exercise:

Sam Houser screams a lot and throws things at the wall; Take-Two lets him run the Rockstar division as his own private fiefdom.

Miyamoto is “just another salaryman with a wife and two school-age children at home near Kyoto. He is not tabloid fodder, and he seems to maintain a relatively nondescript lifestyle.”

Dan Houser on the philosophy on gaming: “f**k all this stuff about casual gaming. We’re hopefully going to prove that there’s also a very big audience for people who want entertainment in another form, who think of games as being a narrative device that can challenge movies.”

Miyamoto’s philosophy: “I feel that people like Mario… and the other characters we’ve created not for the characters themselves, but because the games they appear in are fun.”

Sam Houser may or may not have brandished a bat in the office

Miyamoto plays piano and banjo.

