Nintendo Releases Full Specs For The 3DS: Three Cameras, Two Screens, And Wifi

Nintendo has released extremely detailed specs for its new handheld device, the 3DS, which arrives in March.



The 3D successor to Nintendo’s insanely successful DS is more or less what people expected. The highlights:

Three (!) cameras. Two on the front, for taking 3D photos, and one inside. All three are .3 megapixels, taking 640×480 photos.

The upper screen is 3.53 inches, the lower screen 3.02.

A 2.4Ghz wireless card.

The whole thing weighs 230 grams.

