Nintendo Records Best March In Publisher's History

With March 2011 in the books, Nintendo seized the opportunity to boast about recent sales figures.

According to the publisher, it managed to sell almost 400,000 3DS units the first week (March 27) of release.

The DS also achieved big numbers, with 460,000 systems sold. This was largely due to the release of Pokemon Black and White, which sold 1.1 and 1.3 million units, respectively.

Then there’s the Wii, which managed to sell over 290,000 units for the month.

“Both Nintendo 3DS and the Nintendo DS family had a strong month, indicating that Nintendo has something for everyone,” said Charlie Scibetta, Nintendo of America’s senior director of Corporate Communications. “Nintendo provides people with the best video game experiences, from 3D visuals without special glasses to a touch-screen interface to motion controls.”

That said, the company plans to deliver more 3DS content in the coming months in the form of the downloadable eShop launching this May, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D June 19 and Netflix support, expected to arrive later this summer.

Clearly, it’s a great time to own the 3DS, but more importantly, be a Nintendo fan.

