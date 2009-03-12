Nintendo Raising Prices For The Wii -- In Britain*

Blame the weakness of the British pound?



UK-based Gamesindustry.biz is reporting Nintendo (NTDOY) will raise the price of its top-selling Wii gameing console, currently £179.99, by another 18 to 20 pounds.

“We are only – reluctantly – raising our trade price now to retailers due to unprecedented and sustained depreciation of the pound. This is a problem brought about by extreme currency fluctuations that are a symptom of the global economic situation,” said Nintendo.

We’re a bit baffled by Nintendo’s “weakness of the British pound” explanation — at current exchange rates, £179.99 comes to $248.17 American dollars, just about on par with the Wii’s $249.99 US price.

Update: As several commenters pointed out — we neglected to tack on VAT. We stand corrected.

We still can’t imagine the price hike will go over well with British gamers — and so far we don’t see Japan-based Sony (SNE) making the same move.

