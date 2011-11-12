Is Nintendo President Satoru Iwata's Job At Risk?

By Chris Morris



The news that Nintendo will lose money this fiscal year for the first time in its history as a publicly traded company wasn’t entirely unexpected, but that didn’t make it any less shocking.

It was a rapid fall from the top of the gaming hill for the company, hastened by weak sales of the Wii and DS and the tepid reception to the 3DS. Investors weren’t happy, raising some questions about whether president Satoru Iwata’s job might be at risk.

Iwata has been quick to accept responsibility for the company’s stumbles, announcing hewould take a 50 per cent pay cut and a lower bonus after Nintendo was forced to slash the 3DS price in July.

“I feel greatly accountable for having to make the markdown shortly after the launch, for having damaged our consumers’ trust, for having made a significant impact upon the financial forecasts, for the annual dividend now being expected to be significantly less than originally expected and for now forecasting that there will be no interim dividend,” he said at the time. “The deduction of the fixed compensation is what we volunteered to do in order to show our sincere attitude and to fulfil our responsibility. We really must recover our financial performance and take Nintendo back into the position in the marketplace where it is well appreciated.”

In America, an executive who so clearly admitted to screwing up would be tarred and feathered by investors, who so often seek a scapegoat when things get rocky. But in Japan, Iwata’s willingness to shoulder investor disappointment and answer difficult questions (rather than dodge them with corporate gobbledygook) could provide a degree of protection.

“I think he’s handling it well at this point,” says Billy Pidgeon, senior analyst at M2 Research. “Nintendo is doing poorly relative to their previous, unprecedented success. … As far as shareholders are concerned, the company has been very good to them – and they’ve been very straightforward with them as well.”

While there is a contingent of the investment community calling on Nintendo to embrace the iPhone and other mobile devices, most analysts note Iwata’s hardline opposition to those calls is not only to be expected, it’s what’s best for the company.

The 3DS is still a new product and while it stumbled out of the gate, that doesn’t mean it’s a lost cause. And with the Wii U looming, any hint that Nintendo is even thinking about making an app play could be devastating to sales.

“He wouldn’t be doing himself or Nintendo a favour in front of a hardware launch by saying they’re considering other platforms,” says Colin Sebastian of R.W. Baird. “Being consistent on that issue, at least while there’s hardware in the pipeline, is to be expected.”

Nintendo, after all, is a hardware company as much as a software developer. And the board hasn’t shown any interest in changing direction on that. As such, Iwata’s hands are kind of tied.

“Iwata is probably bound by one or two sacrosanct rules at Nintendo – one of which is ‘We build our own hardware, which the only platform on which our software runs’,” says John Taylor of Arcadia. “As long as that rule remains in place, it doesn’t mater who is in charge or if the market has shifted to an open platform. With the ubiquity of broadband and the second screen and the huge popularity of the tablets, I think it’s harder to support that kind of strategy – but until further notice, that strategy is not to be questioned [internally].”

Sales are just a part of Nintendo’s financial problems these days. Currency exchange is certainly exacerbating the issue, as the yen has been very strong against the U.S. dollar in recent months. Since Nintendo makes money by selling products around the globe, it suffers when it converts that income to yen. (Car manufacturers and electronics companies – including Sony – are suffering from the same issue.)

Also, the rapid changes to the gaming industry, such as the emergence of Apple as a force, caught Nintendo (and other companies) by surprise. And figuring out a way to pivot the company appropriately isn’t something that happens overnight.

“The entry into the market of smartphones and tablets – and to a lesser extent, Kinect – that’s something competitively that Nintendo has to figure out how to deal with,” says Sebastian. “Responding by cutting price is not a strategy. You have to think from a platform perspective.”

And when it comes to platforms, Iwata has shown that he has the ability to think differently – and tap into the mass market in impressive fashion. And, for now, he appears the best bet to continue doing so.

“I don’t think Iwata’s the problem,” says Taylor. “The problem is that Nintendo looks like it’s going to the well one too many times. The industry – Nintendo’s model of putting out a new format for handheld and TV – worked great for many generations. It didn’t do so well for the GameCube, but then Nintendo reinvented itself with the Wii and touchscreen of the DS. Now those features are part of the background – everyone has them. It’s not clear what surprisingly new, innovative and fun interface Nintendo’s going to bring to the party.”

