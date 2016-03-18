Everyone should watch this touching tribute to legendary Nintendo president Satoru Iwata, who passed away last year

The annual Game Developers Conference is currently underway in San Francisco, and while the focus there may be on the future, the conference’s coordinators also took time to show a stirring video honouring gaming’s past.

The video was dedicated to Satoru Iwata, the late game programmer from HAL who is best known as Nintendo’s president and CEO from 2002 through 2015. Iwata, who died due to cancer last July, was instrumental in launching the Nintendo DS and Nintendo Wii, the gaming company’s most popular devices to date.

Before ascending up the corporate latter, Iwata worked as a programmer, and was partially responsible for the creation of “Balloon Fight,” “Kirby,” “Earthbound,” and the “Super Smash Brothers” series.

The video showcases Iwata’s predominant personality trait: curiosity, and his uncanny ability to transform the mundane into game franchises and hardware that have been enjoyed by millions of people across the world. Iwata always considered himself to be a gamer as much as a game maker, and the tribute makes sure to highlight both sides of him.

