Here's everything you need to know about the Pokémon GO Plus

There’s a new wearable device on the market, and its sole purpose is to help you catch Pokémon. Nintendo’s Pokémon GO Plus costs $35 and works in tandem with Pokémon GO. It just requires the push of a button instead of walking around staring at your screen. We tested it out and it worked surprisingly well. Here’s everything you need to know about setting it up and using it to become “the very best.”

