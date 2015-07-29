Nintendo once made a six-minute ad depicting Sega and Sony kidnappers torturing Mario

Look at that GIF. That’s from a Nintendo ad.
Video game advertising went bananas in the late 20th Century. (Much more on that here.) But this ad raises a number of questions about artistic intent, commercial goals, and the fever dreams of Nintendo executives.
Why is Mario’s head in a vice? (Apparently so Sega and Sony cronies could press a Nintendo parachutist into revealing details of an upcoming “Star Fox” title.) Why does a Nintendo parachutist have this information? Why did Nintendo hire a parachutist? Do Sony and Sega cronies wear their branded t-shirts on real-life torture-based corporate espionage missions?
See the ad — or “Nintendo Power feature presentation” — for yourself:
