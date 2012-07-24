Nintendo "on track to become primarily a software company" says Gordon

By James Brightman



Nintendo continues to be pressured on all sides – not only will Microsoft and Sony likely exert pricing pressure on Wii U this holiday, but the onslaught of smartphones and tablets and free-to-play has completely changed the gaming ecosystem, and specific Nintendo hardware may not be greatly desired in the future, notes entrepreneur Bing Gordon.

Speaking to GamesIndustry International in a wide-ranging interview on the state of the games business, the EA veteran commented, “I think Nintendo’s already on track to become primarily a software company.”

“I can imagine a day when Nintendo wonders – and maybe it’s generational change – when Nintendo wonders if they ought to take some of their best games and make them apps.”

Gordon does point out, however, that unlike Sega, Nintendo hasn’t made any huge missteps and having Shigeru Miyamoto on your team always helps. “So far, when Miyamoto makes a perfect game, in his career he makes games worth $200 – it’s worth buying a system for,” Gordon said.

While it’s about as likely as hell freezing over, Gordon commented that a Nintendo-Apple partnership would really be a force to be reckoned with. “Neither Apple or Nintendo – both those companies like control – is likely to want a partnership, but a partnership would be stunningly cool,” he said.

