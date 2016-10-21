Nintendo is announcing a new game console today -- here's everything we know

Nintendo

The New Nintendo 3DS XL, the latest version of the company's current handheld console.

From the beginning, Nintendo has insisted that the NX will be a 'brand new concept' in the world of gaming. But what does that mean?

Late Nintendo president Satoru Iwata said the console is not intended to simply replace the Wii U or handheld 3DS console.

Iwata also commented on the different ways that 'dedicated game systems' are played in Japan and elsewhere, with handheld devices being much more popular than home consoles nowadays in Nintendo's native country. With that in mind, Nintendo wants to 'create a new platform that will be accepted by as many people around the world as possible.'

Based on those statements and reports from industry insiders, the popular thinking for a while has been that the NX will do something to bridge the gap between home consoles and handheld systems.