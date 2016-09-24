Nintendo's still-unannounced game console is reportedly entering production

Nintendo’s next gaming console, codenamed NX, is the biggest wild card in video games right now. We’ve known of its existence since March 2015, but with just six paltry months between now and its confirmed March 2017 launch date, Nintendo has yet to reveal the console in any capacity.

The good news is the console apparently exists and has entered the early stages of production in factories. According to DigiTimes, Taiwanese manufacturing company Foxconn has begun trial production on the as-yet-unannounced Nintendo NX, with a production goal of around 10 million units per year — that would be twice as many as the Wii U sold in its first year.

YouTube/Nintendo The massive open world of ‘The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’ will supposedly grace the NX when the console launches next March.

Foxconn is the manufacturing home of most major personal electronics, from iPhone to Xbox. DigiTimes’s sources also indicate that Misumi Electronics and Hosiden are taking part in NX manufacturing.

For clarification, “trial production” doesn’t mean the units produced during this process will find their way onto store shelves. Basically, this is where manufacturers do a test run of production so they can work out the kinks in the process before the real show starts.

As mentioned above, the Nintendo NX has yet to actually be shown in any way. Reports indicate that it’s a powerful handheld console that can be docked and displayed on a TV, making it a hybrid of sorts between handheld and home consoles.

As with anything NX-related that comes out before we actually know more about the console, you should probably take this with a grain of salt. If factories are indeed going to start work on the NX soon, it would stand to reason that maybe Nintendo will show it off in the near future.

It could also put to rest the air of speculation that the NX might be delayed from its March 2017 launch date. We have no idea when Nintendo will choose to officially unveil the NX, but the feeling around the industry is that it will be sometime before the end of October.

