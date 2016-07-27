The first details about Nintendo's new game console sound crazy

We know that Nintendo’s next video game console is currently codenamed the “NX,” and we know that it’s planned for a March 2017 launch. That’s pretty much where our official knowledge of the Japanese gaming giant’s next video game system ends — Nintendo’s said next to nothing about it.

A new report from Eurogamer, however, sheds a lot more light on what we can expect.

First and foremost, it looks like we’ll hear a lot more about the system officially come September. That’s apparently the month that Nintendo’s going to unveil the system.

David Im This is not the Nintendo NX controller, but instead an elaborate fake created by a fan.

So, what else is in the report? Here’s the skinny:

It’s a home console/portable console hybrid. It sounds like it has a gamepad that can be taken on-the-go.

It’s not much more powerful than the Wii U — the focus is on mobility over horsepower — but it’s capable of powering gorgeous games like “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.”

It uses game cartridges rather than discs, though it’s expected to have an online storefront for downloadable versions of games.

It’s unlikely to run Wii U games.

Of course, if you’ve been paying close attention across the past year or so, you’ll already know much of this.

Nintendo This is ‘The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’ running on the Nintendo Wii U.

Some of the first rumours of Nintendo’s new console were about it being a console/handheld hybrid of sorts. The idea is simple: A powerful base console remains plugged in at home to your TV, and when you’re home you plug the gamepad/portable console into that base. When you go out, you take the controller with you (it has its own screen, like the Wii U gamepad).

The same goes for the cartridge rumour — we heard as much back in May — which makes sense given the portable nature of the console. Simply put, it’s a tremendously bad idea to make a portable game console that plays full-size optical discs (think: Blu-ray, DVD, etc.).

For Nintendo’s part, as you might expect, the company isn’t saying anything in response to the report.

