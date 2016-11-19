Nintendo's new console might be getting a 'dream' lineup of games

I’d wager that most people who bought a Wii U when it launched in 2012 were pretty bummed out by the early lineup of games that were available for it.

There were versions of games like “Mass Effect” and “Call of Duty” that were inferior to their counterparts on other platforms, and Nintendo’s own contributions were lacklustre: a rehashed, sidescrolling Mario game, and “Nintendoland,” a forgettably competent mini-game collection that offered some great menu music and not much else.

MCV reported earlier this year that Nintendo Switch — at the time known by its codename “NX” — would receive a dream lineup of games within six months after it launched. Based on a litany of new leaks, it seems like that might be true.

Nintendo The ‘Super Mario’ game for Switch.

MCV’s sources claimed the Switch would receive new “Mario,” “Zelda” and “Pokémon” games within the first six months. Here is what we’ve found out since then:

Those last two haven’t been confirmed yet, but they have been reported by journalists with solid sources who have been correct about Switch leaks up to this point. If those three games hit Switch before November 2017 (six months after it launches in March), that report will have been completely true.

So, how about that? After the Wii U faltered on its own launch, it sounds like Switch will rapidly deliver most of Nintendo’s heavy-hitters by this time next year. That’s good news for Nintendo fans and the company’s financial situation.

