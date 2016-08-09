The re-release of the original Nintendo has some amazing new features

Earlier this summer, Nintendo pleasantly surprised us all by announcing a miniature, $60 version of the original Nintendo Entertainment System console that comes packed in with 30 classic games.

We already knew it would work on modern TV sets thanks to an HDMI port, but now we know about a few more modern conveniences the NES Classic Edition has in store.

The bite-sized box will allow you to save at any point in any of its 30 games and come back later, completely circumventing the rudimentary password save systems that were common in old games. If you’re having trouble with a boss fight in “Castlevania,” just save outside the door and retry as often as you’d like!

It will also have a variety of visual display options, which has become the norm with re-releases of retro games. There will be a 4:3 aspect ratio option for playing the games as they originally looked, a filter that makes them look like they’re coming out of an old TV instead of a sharp, current set and a “pixel perfect” option. That last one will render each pixel as a square, which basically means they shouldn’t look stretched or weird in any other sense.

This all comes from an interview that Nintendo of Canada communications manager Julie Gagnon did with a French-language radio show, some of which has been helpfully translated into English here.

Again, both of those features are commonplace in newer versions of classic games these days, so this news isn’t surprising. That being said, they are still quite nice to have. Having to write down long passwords in order to continue where you left off was never fun, and old games look like garbage when displayed in widescreen. Hopefully these modern additions will make the nostalgia trip even more fun when the NES Classic Edition launches on November 11.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.