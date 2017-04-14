Nintendo has officially discontinued the NES Classic, its wildly popular $60 game console that's sold out everywhere

Nintendo has officially discontinued production on the NES Classic, its incredibly popular $US60 game console — at least in North America.

Nintendo provided the following statement to IGN:

Throughout April, NOA territories will receive the last shipments of Nintendo Entertainment System: NES Classic Edition systems for this year. We encourage anyone interested in obtaining this system to check with retail outlets regarding availability. We understand that it has been difficult for many consumers to find a system, and for that we apologise. We have paid close attention to consumer feedback, and we greatly appreciate the incredible level of consumer interest and support for this product.

The NES Classic, which was sold across many retailers from Gamestop to Urban Outfitters and elsewhere, was a miniature version of the original Nintendo Entertainment System that could play 30 classic NES games out of the box, and could connect to modern HD televisions with updated ports. There was a ton of hype for the NES Classic, especially since it was so incredibly rare to find, so it’s a bit baffling that Nintendo would cut production for such a popular gadget.

We’ve reached out to the company for more information.

