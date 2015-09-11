Nintendo's got a new, free 'Pokémon' game launching in 2016

Delivering on previous talks about mobile gaming, Nintendo is partnering with ex-Google company Niantic (known for the location based game “Ingress”) on a new game. The Japanese gaming giant is blending real world locations and mobile gaming with the “Pokémon” franchise, letting players search for and catch “Pokémon” hidden in outdoor spaces. The game name? “Pokémon Go.” The trailer for it shows catching, trading, and battling — the usual “Pokémon” stuff.

Nintendo’s got a history of experimenting with the “Pokémon” franchise. A 2014 April Fool’s Day prank put “Pokémon” in Google Maps. The company also included a physical “Pokéwalker” pedometer in a previous “Pokémon” game — a tradition Nintendo’s continuing by offering a Bluetooth-powered wearable called the “Pokémon Go Plus”. The game will be free-to-play when it launches at some point in 2016 on iOS and Android, and will offer in-app purchases as well as the optional wearable.

Video courtesy of Nintendo

