The next two Nintendo smartphone games are free-to-play

Want to know how much you’ll pay to play “Animal Crossing” and “Fire Emblem” on mobile? Nothing!

That is, as long as you don’t need any extra in-game currency or items. Or maybe you don’t want to wait for that house to be built? Then you’re looking at spending some cash.

Speaking to the Wall Street Journal, Isao Moriyasu, chief executive for DeNA (the company working with Nintendo on its smartphone games) said that both upcoming titles would be “free-to-start.”

Similar to “Miitomo,” Nintendo’s social app that launched earlier this year, Nintendo’s next two mobile games will also be free-to-play. That doesn’t mean “free” in the traditional sense.

This is just another way of saying that you can download the title for free, but have the option of spending real money within the app to get better items or additional in-game currency. And Nintendo’s betting you will.

Nintendo has plans to release a total of five smartphone games before March 2017. As of right now, we only know of three: “Miitomo” (which is currently available for download), “Animal Crossing,” and “Fire Emblem.” The latter two will be coming out this fall, so the final two will likely come out in early 2017.

The next big piece of news coming from Nintendo will likely be from the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3, for short) in June, where Nintendo is planning on showing off the newest “Legend of Zelda” title. Tech Insider will be there, grabbing rupees and slicing fools (in the game)!

