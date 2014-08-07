Nintendo's Mercedes-Benz DLC For Mario Kart 8 Is Actually Kind Of Depressing

Dave Smith
Mario-kart-8-mercedesYouTube / Nintendo

Nintendo’s business is in dire straights, and has been for three consecutive years. Perhaps that’s why the company let Mercedes-Benz sponsor three new cars into its cartoonish racing game for the Wii U, in the form of a free downloadable content (DLC) package set to release at the end of the month.

The company originally announced just one Mercedes-branded kart for Mario Kart 8 — the Mercedes-Benz GLA — but Nintendo has since added two new models to the game: the W25 Silver Arrow and the 300 SL Roadster, according to Kotaku’s Luke Plunkett.

Mario kart mercedesYouTube / Nintendo

According to Nintendo, the cars’ colours will change depending on the characters you use. For example, Peach would drive a red GLA, whereas Toad would drive a dark blue model.

Compared with the candy-coloured karts of Mario Kart past, the Mercedes-Benz cars don’t look cartoonish at all, and seem a bit out of place. Hopefully this isn’t the start of a new trend for Mario Kart, where automakers can pay money to get their latest cars in Nintendo’s beloved racing franchise.

Though the DLC is free, this injection of realistic-looking cars is a bit jarring. But you be the judge: Check out Nintendo’s promotional video of the Mercedes karts and let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

