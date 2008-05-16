Don't Mess With East Texas! Nintendo Loses A $21 Million Patent Suit

Nintendo is supposed to pay $21 million to an East Texas company for violating a patent that the company had on game controllers – specifically the Wii classic controller and the GameCube controller. The company, Anascape Ltd., also sued Microsoft because of the Xbox 360’s controller, but they settled before the trial against Nintendo started. Nintendo is appealing.



Why is a game controller company located in East Texas, instead, of, say… anywhere else? Because East Texas is an excellent place to file a patent infringement lawsuit. MIT’s Technology Review explains here. And we have the feeling this may not be Anascape’s last lawsuit: The inventor listed on the patent Nintendo violated holds 34 patents, all of them related to controllers or other handheld devices.

