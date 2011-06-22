Nintendo Limiting Wii U Power to Keep Costs Down

By James Brightman



Nintendo, during its E3 briefing, used gameplay trailers from PS3 and Xbox 360 but also showed off a Wii U tech demo of a bird flying to demonstrate the potential graphical horsepower of the new console. And while some developers have hinted that Wii U may be 50% more powerful than the current-gen systems, Nintendo’s Shigeru Miyamoto is now downplaying this idea.

Speaking with GameSpot, the legendary Nintendo designer talked about balancing costs with the power of the Wii U. It seems to be the same line of thinking that led to the Wii U only supporting one tablet controller at a time.

“Nintendo is an entertainment company. We’re very sensitive to pricing because people have generally only a certain amount of their spending that they’ll devote to entertainment. And if you’re talking about parents buying something for kids, there are certain price points where parents may be willing to or not willing to purchase a certain product,” said Miyamoto.

“But at the same time, you have these technological advances, and you have the needs of being able to take advantage of that technology, and those result in increasing costs and things like that. And so I think that in terms of companies that really look very carefully at what is the best balance between price and possibility in terms of the hardware, Nintendo is the company that’s going to probably pay the most attention to striking that right balance.”

He continued, “So when you look at what we’re trying to do this time, which is I think maybe to a certain degree somewhat reckless, because we’re trying to include this somewhat kind of tablet-like device–this controller with the screen. We’re trying to do that by finding the right balance between the CPU and the GPU, the graphics processor, and bringing all of that together with the ability to take advantage of the HD capabilities of the system, and wanting to do the most that we can on that front as well.”

“We’re very sensitive, of course, to trying to do all of this at an appropriate price. So I don’t know that we would be able to sit here and say that it’s going to necessarily dramatically outperform the systems that are out now. It’s part of the balance that we strike in terms of trying to find entertainment that is new and unique.”

We certainly understand Nintendo’s thinking on costs. Not only has every Nintendo system been profitable from day one, but the consoles have generally been affordable for consumers, which was a major advantage for the Wii.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.