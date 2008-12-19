Nintendo Kicking Sony's Butt In Japan Too (NTDOY)

When we wrote last week that Sony’s (SNE) PS3 had declining sales heading into the holidays, angry fanboys pointed out our post was based on polling firm the NPD group’s US-only numbers, and to get a real picture of how the console war is playing out we should be looking at worldwide sales.



Fair enough. But the problem for Sony is, it’s losing the gaming fight in Japan too.

According to Japanese firm Media Create (with translation help from gamesindustry.biz), every one of the top 10 selling gaming titles in Japan last week was for a Nintendo system, either the Wii or the portable DS console.

Sony’s (SNE) PS3, PSP portable system, and Microsoft’s (MSFT) Xbox 360 (the Xbox has traditionally had a tough time penetrating the Japanese market) all struck out.

The Japanese top 10:

1. Taiko no Tatsujin Wii (Wii)

2. Animal Crossing: City Folk (Wii)

3. Hoshi no Kirby: Ultra Super Deluxe (DS)

4. Wagamama Fashion Girls Mode (DS)

5. Penguin no Mondai: Saikyou Penguin Densetsu (DS)

6. Professor Layton and the Last Time Travel (DS)

7. Pokemon Platinum (DS)

8. Rhythm Tengoku Gold (DS)

9. Wii Fit (Wii)

10. Mario Kart Wii (Wii)

But Sony doesn’t seem too perturbed: In an interview with SAI yesterday, the electronics giant told us the PS3’s Blu-ray capabilities are resonating with consumers, and the firm saw an uptick in PS3 sales coincident with the Blu-ray release of “The Dark Knight.”

See Also:

Sony’s PS3 A Sinking Ship: Sales Plummet

Sony PSP2 rumours Bogus, No New Handheld Gaming Gadget Coming

Sony’s PS3 Virtual World “Home” Plagued By Sex Fiends (Video)

Not Just The PS3: Sony’s PSP Sales Stink Too

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.