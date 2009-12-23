Nintendo Is Doing Great! But Not Like Last Year

Nintendo is going back to the basics with the release of New Super Mario Bros. Wii. According to Nintendo of America CEO Reggie Fils-Aime, Nintendo is doing great during this holiday season, but there is obviously no chance of catching up to last year’s numbers.



“The third year in a generation is typically the strongest year. We’re now in our fourth year, and last year was a record year for the Wii hardware business. So, it’s going to be really tough for us to lap those numbers, but we’re having a great holiday season so far.”



