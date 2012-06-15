Nintendo Is Already Working On A 3DS Replacement

Nintendo designer Shigeru Miyamoto revealed that the company won’t be redesigning the Nintendo 3DS and will instead be opting to build a brand new handheld system from scratch, reports IGN.



“I really feel like I’m satisfied with the 3DS hardware as it is. I feel like it’s the best for this generation,” said Miyamoto.

He added that “[w]hat we’re thinking about right now is probably going to be for a future generation of handheld.”

Click here for our review of the Nintendo 3DS.

