7 Nintendo games that would make perfect movies

Have you heard? Nintendo is getting back into the movie-making business!
President of Nintendo Tatsumi Kimishima announced Monday that Nintendo is looking to partner with production companies to create films out of some of its most popular franchises.
The announcement got us thinking: which Nintendo franchises are best suited for an adaptation on the big screen? What would they look like?
'The Legend of Zelda' is one of the most famous Nintendo franchises, which makes it the most obvious candidate for a movie adaptation, but it's also probably one of the most difficult to get right.
That's because Link, the main character, never speaks. He's not really a person so much as an idea.
While the new game coming out in 2017 looks great, my personal pick for a movie adaptation would be the GameCube game 'The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker.' This sea-faring adventure seamlessly blends fantasy, magic, and pirates -- and the art direction is absolutely gorgeous.
A movie adaptation of 'Metroid,' the long-running sci-fi action series starring heroine Samus Aran, could go a bit darker and more violent in its tone than other Nintendo properties. It's one of the best fits for a more adult-oriented film.
For some ideas about what a 'Metroid' movie could look like, think 'Alien' mixed with 'Edge of Tomorrow.'
Picture this: a big and beautiful kids' action movie that's one part 'Powerpuff Girls,' one part 'Big Hero 6,' and one part 'Dope.'
What sets 'Splatoon' apart from other Nintendo series is that it has a quirky, spunky sensibility to it that would allow for a perfect combination of action and comedy. There's no defined plot to the game, per se, and that leaves it open to creative experimentation without alienating existing fans.
And there's no denying those giant paint splatters would be gorgeous on a big 3D movie screen.
If there's one movie Nintendo should be looking to if it adapts 'Star Fox' to the big screen, it's 'Guardians of the Galaxy.'
A movie adaptation of the iconic space combat series has the potential to turn its epic space battles into cinematic clashes between good and evil -- all while Peppy, Slippy, Falco, and Fox throw out sassy quips about barrel rolls and the like.
'Pikmin,' the Nintendo game where you play as a cute astronaut who commands a legion of various plant-like aliens, would be a great franchise for a Pixar-style animated film.
The game's settings are stunning, allowing you to explore lush landscapes of what resembles Earth...except your character is miniature, meaning you regularly walk by grapefruits the size of school buses and cell phones half-buried in the sand like ancient monuments. It also has quirky characters like Olimar who could please fans and newcomers alike.
While 'Warioware' isn't one of the most recognisable game franchises in Nintendo's arsenal, its unique tone and sense of humour make it a strong candidate for a truly unique movie or -- even better -- TV adaptation.
The frenetic, quick cuts of the 'Warioware' franchise could be perfectly translated into a movie that takes a few cues from the Adult Swim TV show 'Robot Chicken' and Don Hertzfeldt's strange, absurdist films 'It's Such a Beautiful Day' and 'World of Tomorrow.'
While 'Wreck-It Ralph' is made by Disney rather than Nintendo, it features cameos from countless video game icons, including Pac-Man and Bowser. However, notably absent from the first film is arguably the most recognisable video game character of all time: Mario.
Clark Spencer, producer for 'Wreck-It Ralph,' said that Mario wasn't in the first film because they couldn't figure out a way to integrate him into the story that made sense, but since a sequel is currently under development, Nintendo might be willing to jump in and offer some ideas about how to integrate some of its biggest franchises -- including the famous plumber himself.
As long as Nintendo's movies don't resemble the 1993 live-action adaptation of 'Super Mario Bros.,' it can't go wrong. Might we suggest steering away from live-action in general, actually?
The actor who played Mario, the late Bob Hoskins, told The Guardian how much he disliked the film in a 2011 interview:
What is the worst job you've done?
Super Mario Brothers.
What has been your biggest disappointment?
Super Mario Brothers.
If you could edit your past, what would you change?
I wouldn't do Super Mario Brothers.
