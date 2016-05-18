7 Nintendo games that would make perfect movies

Buena Vista Pictures via YouTube Bob Hoskins and John Leguizamo in the 1993 live-action adaptation of ‘Super Mario Bros.’

Have you heard? Nintendo is getting back into the movie-making business!

President of Nintendo Tatsumi Kimishima announced Monday that Nintendo is looking to partner with production companies to create films out of some of its most popular franchises.

The announcement got us thinking: which Nintendo franchises are best suited for an adaptation on the big screen? What would they look like?

