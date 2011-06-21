Nintendo Franchises That Have Yet To Go Portable

No video game company knows how to squeeze every last drop of profit from a franchise like Nintendo. For more than 20 years, the publisher has made a killing with new games and the many sequels that followed.



That said, almost every franchise has appeared on both Nintendo console and portable systems. We say “almost” because a select few have yet to make the jump, despite achieving millions of fans on N64, GameCube and Wii.

Thankfully, Mario and Co. partially fixed that during the 2011 Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), where the publisher announced that the next Super Smash Bros. will appear on both Wii U (the next console) and 3DS; the new Paper Mario is also 3DS bound.

On that note, here’s a short list of Nintendo franchises that still haven’t taken a walk on the handheld side.

Endless Ocean

The Endless Ocean games, currently available on the Wii, are both pretty to look at and relaxing to play. We think a third would make a perfect fit for the 3DS, especially with the opportunity to swim underwater in glasses free 3D.

Pikmin

Despite a cult following, spaceman Captain Olimar has yet to take his Pikmin controlling talents to a portable system. 3DS is an ideal candidate, as gathering different coloured groups of creatures via touch screen would enhance the puzzle solving experience.

1080

Longtime Nintendo fans have plenty of fond memories mastering the slopes in both 1080 Snowboarding (N64) and 1080 Avalanche (GameCube). It’s been eight years since we last shredded some fresh white powder. Come on, Nintendo. Bring this franchise to 3DS.

Punch-Out!!

Although Punch-Out!! has appeared in the WarioWare franchise, we don’t count the seconds long mini-game as a full-fledged entry in the legendary boxing series. We definitely enjoyed the last Punch-Out!! on the Wii, and think a sequel could make the successful jump to 3DS. King Hippo in 3D, however, is a frightening concept.

Wii Sports

We doubt Nintendo will ever bring a Wii Sports branded game to a portable, largely because the franchise features motion controls. But hey, at least we flew around WuHu Island (the tropical paradise in Wii Sports Resort) in Pilotwings Resort.

