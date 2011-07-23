These days, almost everyone owns a smart phone, even diehard Nintendo fans that need a break from their DS or 3DS systems to enjoy a few rounds of Angry Birds and Fruit Ninja.



Some players even traded their portables for an iPhone and/or iPad. Shocking, we know.

Just because they kicked that old Game Boy Advance to the curb (or at the very least, want to experience the competition) doesn’t mean they can’t experience Nintendo inspired titles on the App Store.

In fact, there are a wealth of clones that bear striking resemblances to such franchises as Metroid, Mario and Zelda.

On that note, we’re proud to present our Nintendo Fan’s Guide to iPhone Gaming.

If you enjoy Metroid, play Grokion Episode 01: Inception

Gorgeous side scrolling action game that casts you as a security robot charged with finding a doctor and saving the biosphere from destruction. A wonderful homage to Nintendo’s sci-fi franchise, complete with giant enemies to destroy and a cool upgrade system.

Download Grokion

If you enjoy Advance Wars, play Great Little War Game

Two armies duke it out in this deeply rewarding turn based strategy title from Rubicon Mobile. Build a variety of units and place them along the battlefield to repel the diabolical red faction. Just make sure you have some time, as battles can last upwards of an hour.

Download Great Little War Game

Download Great Little War Game HD for iPad

If you enjoy Super Mario Galaxy, play Get Outta My Galaxy!

Both technically impressive and genuinely entertaining, this Mario inspired effort casts you as a multi-armed monster charged with smacking pesky aliens upside their heads, thus ridding the galaxy of those nasty critters once and for all. You don’t fly through the cosmos, but the scrolling planetoids remind us of Nintendo’s critically acclaimed Wii platformer and its sequel.

Download Get Outta My Galaxy!

If you enjoy Brain Age, play Brain Challenge

Skip the gym and give your brain a much needed workout in Gameloft’s critically acclaimed Brain Age style puzzler that comes with 43 unique mini-games, stat tracking and a sexy female scientist that puts Dr. Kawashima to shame.

Download Brain Challenge

Download Brain Challenge HD for iPad

If you enjoy Mario Golf, play Let’s Golf! 2

There’s nothing like hitting the links with Mario, but you’ll still have a wonderful time playing Gameloft’s smartly designed golf title that sends you to a bunch of interesting locations, including an Aztec Temple and Kenya. Definitely a must buy.

Download Let’s Golf! 2

Download Let’s Golf! 2 HD for iPad

If you enjoy Game & Watch Gallery, play Monkey Labour

Kudos to Dawn of Play for kicking it old school, creating a game that perfectly mimics those classic Game & Watch handhelds from the 80s. In Monkey Labour, you help Mobot the robot stick it to his monkey boss in hours of retro fun.

Download Monkey Labour

If you enjoy The Legend of Zelda, play Sacred Odyssey: Rise of Ayden

Before you tar and feather us, yes, we admit that Gameloft’s Sacred Odyssey is no Ocarina of Time when it comes to quality. Not even close. That being said, it’s still a solid Zelda clone, complete with horseback riding and a bunch of monsters to kill. Just prepare yourself for some horrible dialogue.

Download Sacred Odyssey: Rise of Ayden

Download”>http://itunes.apple.com/au/app/sacred-odyssey-riseayden/id414647137?mt=8″>Download Sacred Odyssey: Rise of Ayden HD for iPad [Editor’s Note: Free to download, but costs money to unlock the full game.]

If you enjoy Punch-Out!!, play Super KO Boxing 2

Virtual boxing doesn’t get much better than Super KO. In the celebrated Punch-Out!! tradition, you’ll square off against a plethora of over the top fighters, all of which possess unique attacks and weaknesses you must exploit to become champion.

Download Super KO Boxing 2

Download Super KO Boxing 2 for iPad

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.