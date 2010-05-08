Nintendo Calls Apple The 'Enemy Of The Future'

Nintendo’s president Satoru Iwata is telling his executives that Apple is the “enemy of the future,” Leo Lewis at the Times Online reports.



Leo says Nintendo insiders are concerned about the company’s future. Nintendo sees rivals building more family-friendly gaming.

This is a change from what Nintendo is saying publicly. Earlier this week Nintendo of America COO Reggie Fils-Aime said Nintendo’s DS was enjoying its best sales ever, despite Apple’s growing mobile strength with the iPhone and iPad.

Nintendo is right to be nervous. Apple is coming on strong.

So far, Nintendo has held its own, but if it didn’t see Apple as the enemy of the future, we would be surprised.

