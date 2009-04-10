Nintendo DSi Launch As Big As iPhone 3G

Nintendo’s (NTDOY) DSi portable gaming console debuted this week. And while there’s not the same hoopla or people camping out outside of stores, the DSi launch is shaping up to be as big the launch of Apple’s (AAPL) iPhone 3G.

Consider: Apple shipped 1 million iPhone 3G units in its first three days. But in a speech in Japan today, Nintendo President Satoru Iwata said the company sold 300,000 DSi units in America and another 300,000 in Europe in the first two days. (The DSi had its Japanese launch back in November, when Nintendo sold 171,000 units in two days.)

So that’s one million iPhones in three days for Apple versus 770,000 DSis in two days for Nintendo, with both the iPhone 3G and DSi being an evolutionary upgrade from a previous model.

All versions of the iPhone have sold 17 million units from its June 2007 launch through last December. (30 million including the iPod touch.) All versions of the DS: 100 million since late 2004.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.