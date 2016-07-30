This unearthed documentary provides a rare look at Nintendo's humble beginnings

These days, you can follow every aspect of a game’s development online before it comes out. There are countless trailers, interviews and mini-documentaries made about big games that didn’t always exist a couple of decades ago.

Thanks to Game Escape on YouTube, you can now get a quick look at what life at Nintendo was like in 1994. This 12-minute clip is from a French documentary called “Otaku” that, according to the uploader, has never been translated into English before it was unearthed back in April. Hat tip to Kotaku for bringing this to our attention.

